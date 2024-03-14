Watch Now
Pair your chips with a glass of wine on National Potato Chip Day

Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 14, 2024
March 14 is National Potato Chip Day, and this salty snack has seen its share of iterations over the decades. For those looking for the perfect chip to pair with a glass of wine, look no further than Wine Chips.

Wine Chips is a company that has the perfect pairing for every type of wine. Jonathan Strietzel from Wine Chips discusses which chips pair with each wine so people can add elegance to their National Potato Chip Day celebration.

Use the code CHIPS17 to receive free shipping on gifts and orders of $50 or more by shopping at winechips.com.

