Pain Psychology: How physical pain can impact the mind

Approximately 20 million adults are affected by high-impact chronic pain. People generally think of pain as a purely physical sensation, but it is just as important to address its psychological impact.

Dr. Robert Morrell, a psychologist with Spectrum Health's Spine & Pain Management Center, specializes in pain psychology. He joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how physical pain can significantly impact the mind, affecting every other aspect of life.

The Spine & Pain Management Center at Spectrum Health has an interdisciplinary team treating chronic pain with personalized treatments for whatever pain their suffering from. Specialists at the facility help patients understand the connection between chronic pain and mental health, as well as teach them coping skills to get through their experience.

More information about the Spine & Pain Center is available at: spectrumhealth.org/services/neurosciences/spine-and-pain-management.

