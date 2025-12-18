Pages and Grapes celebrates one year of business

Pages and Grapes has been combining the unwinding indulgence of a good book and wine in West Michigan for over a year. The bookstore, located at 1760 44th St SW in Wyoming, primarily features romance novels and Michigan authors, with an emphasis on community connection and hosting events throughout the year, including book clubs and donation collections for local nonprofits.

The bookstore now sells full bottles of wine and cider, as well as a new loyalty program for customers. This season, customers can purchase other items including candles, puzzles, wine supplies, bath and body items, and book-themed items for gift-giving.

Pages and Grapes is looking to see further expansion into 2026, including more events, author signings, and book clubs. Founder and Owners Heather Wejroch and James Jones visited the Morning Mix to discuss the bookstore's growth over the past year.

Visit pagesandgrapes.com for more store information, including upcoming events. You can also follow them on Facebook.

