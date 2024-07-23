Over The Top Dance presents "Seussical Jr." on July 26 and 27

Over The Top Dance is getting ready to perform "Seusical Jr.", where the fun, smiles, and songs never stop!

Over The Top Academy of Dance's Summer Theatre Camp young artists will unlock the imaginations of Grand Rapids citizens when they bring the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, the Whos in Whoville, and other Seuss favorites to life with their production of "Seussical Jr."

Shows will happen on July 26 and 27 at EGR Performing Arts Center.

Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

