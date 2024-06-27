Outdoor summer essentials from MomHint

School is out and the weather is beautiful so it’s the perfect time to get outside! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares great ideas to enjoy the summer with your family!

WeberMaster-Touch Charcoal Grill 26" - $479

· New this year, the 26-inch Weber Master-Touch Charcoal Grill

· This grill has a larger cooking area than the Original Kettle, and comes with a stainless-steel, Weber Crafted cooking grate that lets you transform your grill into a griddle, pizza oven, and more.

· Simply remove the center of the grate and drop in the custom-fit Weber Crafted grillware, which is sold separately.

· You can make pizza, pancakes, smashed burgers, and more.

· You can also adjust the bottom vents to the smoke setting to control airflow for consistent low and slow cooking. So you can smoke ribs, brisket, roasts, and more.

· This grill also has a One-Touch™ stainless-steel cleaning system to make clean-up easy

Franklin Sports

Franklin Field Day Tug of War - $17.99 | Franklin Field Day Potato Sack and 3-Legged Racing Kit - $29.99 | MLB HR Stadium - $69.99 | MLB Slammin’ Bat & Ball - $16.99

· Perfect for birthday parties, backyard barbeques, beaches, or as a gift, the Franklin Field Day Tug of War Rope is perfect for fun, backyard play with family and friends.

· Franklin Field Day 2-in-1 racing kit is perfect for fun, backyard play with family and friends!

· MLB HR Stadium set has everything kids need to create their very own baseball stadium in their own backyard, bringing a new level of MLB pro-league play to their baseball games!

· MLB Slammin’ Bat & Ball set comes with a lightweight, plastic 30" pro-style baseball bat specially made for kids to practice their hand-eye coordination and hitting skills.

· Visit franklinsports.com for 20% off using code MOMHINT until June 30.

Stay hydrated with C4 Energy

· Summer is about to POP off with C4 Energy’s brand-new collaboration with the fan-favorite frozen summer treat, Popsicle, inspired by the classic ice pop flavors of your childhood.

· With three refreshing flavors including Cherry, Grape and Hawaiian Pineapple, C4 Performance Energy x Popsicle transports you to paradise in every sip, energizing you with the flavors of summer all year long, powered by 200mg of caffeine and CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine for energy, endurance and performance.

· As the Official Energy Drink of Summer™ for the second year in a row, C4 Energy x Popsicle is the ideal drink for the life of the party, long days in the summer sun, late night BBQs and everything in between.

· Use code POPSICLE for 20% off Popsicle products on C4Energy.com.

Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - $9.99

· Outside means bugs so get your family protected, prepared, and comfortable with Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent

· It’s designed to provide 8-hour odorless and non-sticky protection against mosquitoes and ticks.

· Whether you're enjoying a hike or a backyard barbecue, Zevo's On-Body Repellent offers "Feel Good Protection" for the whole family.

· There are three different options including aerosol, pump spray, and lotion

· Zevo ensures you can apply protection your way.

· Don't let bugs ruin your outdoor fun

· Available at most major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and grocery stores.

To find details on all these great Mother’s Day ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

