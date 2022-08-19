Outdoor summer concerts happening at Blandford Nature Center

The sounds of nature are going to get a bit of company over the weekend at Blandford Nature Center as the Bands at Blandford Series kick off with Caribbean vibes.

Check out the lineup for the next couple of months:

August 20- Caribbean Soul Experience

August 27- The Fever Haze

September 10- The Rough Tumble

September 17- Hannah Rose Graves

Concerts take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $3 for non-members and are free for members and children 12 and under.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org. Also, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.