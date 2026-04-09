Outdoor Spring Essentials from MomHint's Sherri French

Spring is in the air, and that means more opportunities for families to enjoy time outside. Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix to share these great products to help you prepare for the season!

Crayola



Crayola 24 ct Washable Sidewalk Chalk: $3.99

Crayola Chalk a Boomz: $10.99

Crayola Chalk Stencils: $10.99

Crayola 3D Neon Chalk: $9.99

Crayola 10 ct Super Chalk: $4.99

Crayola's sidewalk chalk is washable and non-toxic, but artists can add 3D Neon Chalk and Stencil Puzzles with fun designs and shapes to expand creativity! The Chalk a Boomz game set are washable chalk balls to make bright splashes appear on sidewalks, perfect for art ideas and games! Products are available online and in stores nationwide.

Weber



Genesis E-325W Gas Grill Titanium Edition: $999

Weber Works™ Basin with Cutting Board Lid: $39.99

Weber Works™ Bottle Holder: $12.99

Weber Works™ Condiment Holder: $24.99

WEBER CRAFTED Grilling Basket: $99.99

Weber grills have released the new Genesis E-325W. It features a sear zone powered by PureBlu burners that can reach up to 750 degrees, allowing for optimal steakhouse-quality sear. The "W" means the grill works with Weber Works accessories. This titanium edition can also cook a variety of other meals including griddle breakfasts, pizzas, or vegetables.

It is currently available at weber.com and will head to The Home Depot this May!

Toro



Toro 21 in. Super Recycler® w/Personal Pace® Gas Lawn Mower: $699.00

Fertilize your lawn while you mow with Toro's Super Recycler Cutting System! The blade and clipping accelerators turn clippings into mulch, and this model is ideal for up to one acre yards.

Buy online at toro.com or in person at Lowe's, Tractor Supply Co, and Ace Hardware.

Scentbird / Drift

This spring, fragrance goes cinematic, as Scentbird and Drift have partnered with the John Wick franchise on a limited-edition Eau de Parfum and car freshener inspired by the iconic assassin. With notes of lemon, gunmetal accord, clary sage, cedarwood, and amber bourbon, this line is bold, polished, and a little dangerous. It also comes in the car freshener line.

The limited-edition collaboration is available now at scentbird.com and drift.co.

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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