Outdoor Discovery Center Network celebrating grand re-opening of facility

Outdoor Discovery Center (ODC) Network provides outdoor education and conservation in West Michigan, bringing hands-on programs and learning experiences outdoors, as well as offering trails and preserves that are accessible year-round for all to enjoy. The organization also operates five nature-based early childhood education sites, holds many partnerships with local area schools, and also delivers programs throughout the community.

ODC Network is celebrating the grand reopening of three spaces at their nature center in Holland, and the community is invited to participate! The grand reopening event takes place Saturday, June 20 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Guests will be able to walk through the Haworth & Klow Family Imagination Forest, bringing a nature-based play to children and families. Guests can also experience hands-on exhibits at the Spoelhof Family Visitor Center and walk through the DeVisser Family Pavilion.

The event is open to community members of all ages and is free to attend. ODC Network is located at 4214 56th St.

ODC Network Brand and Design Manager Madeline Tunison and Chief of Interpretation Jamie Krupka visited the Morning Mix to talk about what this new space will bring for West Michigan and future opportunities.

Visit odcnetwork.org for more information.

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