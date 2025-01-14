Outdoor Discovery Center celebrates 25 years of connecting people with animals and nature

No matter the season, getting out into the great outdoors and immersing yourself in nature in West Michigan is good for the mind and body. The Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland is ready to help visitors become one with nature as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.

For the last 25 years, the Outdoor Discovery Center has been dedicated to fostering a deeper connection between people and the natural world through outdoor education and conservation. Throughout 2025, they’ll be celebrating with special events, stories from their journey, and exciting plans for the future; reflecting on what they’ve accomplished and looking ahead to the next 25 years.

Madeline Tunison, Marketing and Communications Manager, and Joy Funk, naturalist, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix with a Golden Eagle to share what lies in store for the ODC Network in 2025.

The Outdoor Discovery Center is located at 4214 56th Street in Holland.

Check out their list of upcoming events celebrating their 25th season at odcnetwork.org.

