Our Mental Health Collective hosting BIPOC Mental Health Fair on May 4

Nearly 60 percent of adults in the United States with mental illness do not receive treatment. Just a fraction of black, Hispanic, or Asian Americans can access or receive care. Our Mental Health Collective is trying to change that, one clinician at a time, through their BIPOC Mental Health Fair on May 4.

Our Mental Health Collective is a local non-profit, dedicated to providing culturally responsive and affirming mental health care for BIPOC communities and mental health professionals.

This empowering event celebrates Communities of Color by offering valuable resources and fostering awareness around mental health care. Recognizing the immense potential within West Michigan, OMHC actively works to enhance representation in the mental health sector, ensuring culturally sensitive care for all.

The Mental Health Fair will take place at the Paul I Phillips- Boys and Girls Club from 1 to 4 p.m. It's completely free to attend.