Otters are joining the free petting zoo at Anderson and Girls Orchard

Folks who head to Anderson and Girls Orchard know all about the amazing free petting zoo with an incredible array of critters to see up close and interact with. Now, they're growing that petting zoo to include otters!

Anderson and Girls is building an otter barn for a new addition to the petting zoo family, Asian Short Clawed Otters. The petting zoo is run on donations, so they're selling sponsorships to businesses and community members to help fund the build.

In addition to the petting zoo, there are fun-themed events coming up like the Harry Potter ****. Fresh produce and baked goods are also available for purchase.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.

Don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on upcoming events.