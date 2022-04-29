Ottawa Co. Department of Public Health launching Food Waste Composting Program on May 2

It's International Composting Week, and just in time to celebrate, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health is launching a Food Waste Composting Program in May.

The program is being piloted at two of their Environmental Sustainability Centers in Grand Haven and Holland. The program is being offered to all Ottawa County Residents and Small Businesses.

Residents can purchase a compostable bag and sign up with the site attendant then return the bag once it’s full. Small businesses will have an option to purchase a weekly or monthly membership where they can bring in their food waste in a compostable bag included in their membership.

There are sustainability centers throughout Ottawa County to collect the materials required to start the program. It costs $5 for one composting bag or $12 for three bags. Then, it's $40/month for small businesses or groups.

All food waste is accepted. The new composting program launches on May 2.

To learn more, visit miottawa.org/eco or (616) 393-5645.