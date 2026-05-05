Osofomaame's Caring for Children of Color Resource Fair returns this weekend

May is Foster Care Awareness Month, a time for raising awareness towards the foster care system nationwide, from youth in the system, celebrating caregivers, and increasing access to resources for adults and youth who need it.

Osofomaame's mission is to reduce the overrepresentation of Black families in the welfare system. While 16% of Michigan's youth population are Black, 29% of Black youth make up the foster care system in Michigan. The organization provides education and resources to Black children, youth, and families impacted by the system, from guardianship to adoption through their Caring for Children of Color program.

The organization's Village Youth Resource Fair is coming up this Saturday, May 9 at GRCCT, located at 1530 Madison Ave from 12 to 3 P.M. Free to attend and open to all, the resource fair will provide resources to families with over 15 youth organizations present, opportunities to learn about foster care, as well as food, a DJ, balloon animals, and games and activities.

Osofomaame executive director BeAnka Masefiade and program coordinator Elaina Marcum sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit osofomaame.org for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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