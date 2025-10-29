Operation Green Light returns to honor Veterans

Veterans Day is approaching, and the Kent County Veterans Services is bringing back an initiative the community can easily access and participate in.

Operation Green Light, now in its third year, encourages community members to swap out their outdoor lights for green light bulbs to show support for veterans. The KCVS will also distribute 2,000 green bulbs to community members who need it.

Green light bulbs can be picked up for free at any Kent District Library Branch, any Grand Rapids Public Library Branch, as well as the KCVS building, located at 836 Fuller Avenue between 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday. Bulbs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Light bulbs are to be displayed from November 4 through 11, culminating with the Veterans Day Parade at 6 P.M. in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday, November 11.

KCVS Community Outreach Specialist Dan Zar and KCVS officer Reginald Farrior visited the Morning Mix to discuss the initiative's growth over the past three years.

Visit kentcountymi.gov/veterans for more information.

