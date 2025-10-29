Operation Christmas Child prepares for National Collection Week

The holiday season brings a myriad of emotions. For children around the world who have been impacted from poverty, disease, war, and disaster, Samaritan's Purse International Relief has been sharing the love and hope of Jesus Christ through Operation Christmas Child for over 30 years and to over 170 countries and territories.

Operation Christmas Child ensures that children in need still receive a gift in a shoebox - but it isn't just one item for the shoebox! Shoeboxes are packaged with toys, school supplies, and personal care items, then collected at various drop-off centers nationwide on National Collection Week. This year's collection time will run from November 17 through 24, and a list of locations in Michigan is available online.

Anyone can package a shoebox, whether it is one person, churches, workplaces, or nonprofits. Shoeboxes can be an average-sized cardboard or plastic shoebox, or be purchased online. Shoeboxes are to be packaged for one boy or girl across three age categories: 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14. A variety of gift suggestions and prohibited items are available online. Those who are interested in packaging a shoebox virtually can do so through their online option as well, allowing for multiple ways to give and brighten a child's Christmas.

Once packaged and dropped off, participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online to receive a tracking label for their shoebox and see where it gets delivered.

Visit samaritanspurse.org/occ for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

