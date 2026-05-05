Opera Grand Rapids announces 2026-27 season, closes 2025-26 season with "Madame Butterfly"

One of the top regional opera companies in the country, Opera Grand Rapids is preparing to begin their 58th season, which will feature performances of "Carmen", "Three Decembers", and "Souvenir". Cara Consilvio will join the opera as Guest Artistic Director for the season.

The 2026-27 season will have a special opening event on September 17, featuring "Love Letter to Michigan". "Three Decembers" is set for the fall production at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center, "Souvenir" represents the Winter Gala at St. Cecilia Music Center, and "Carmen" takes the stage at DeVos Performance Hall in the spring.

Season subscriptions go on sale June 1, while single tickets go on sale August 1.

Before the season begins, audiences can catch the conclusion of the 2025-26 season with "Madame Butterfly" on May 15 and 16 at DeVos Performance Hall. The performance is part of Opera Grand Rapids' first company worldwide to devote a season to AAPI voices and stories, as well as be the first international co-production for the opera with Calgary Opera and Arizona Opera.

Showtimes for Madame Butterfly are at 7:30 P.M., with tickets ranging from $27 to $96. Students receive $5 admission when presenting I.D.

Visit operagr.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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