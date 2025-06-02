Opera Grand Rapids announces 2025-26 season

Since its inception in 1967, Opera Grand Rapids remains to be the longest-running professional opera company in Michigan. Featuring talented artists, conductors, choreographers, costume designers, and more, Opera GR continues its artistic enrichment to the community and turns a night at the opera into a memorable event.

The 2025-26 season schedule of Opera GR is here, featuring the theme "East meets Midwest: Celebrating Asian Brilliance and Michigan Roots". Executive Director Emilee Syrewicze and Guest Artistic Director Mo Zhou visited the Mix to share what audiences can expect for this upcoming season.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit operagr.org. You can also contact the box office by telephone at (616) 451-2741.

