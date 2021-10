Whether you are an employer looking to fill spots or that person ready to snag your next job, OnStaff USA is a great resource. They are a recruiting firm focusing on everything from professional, technical and temporary divisions.

OnStaff USA has 8 locations in West Michigan:

Portage

BC, Jackson

Holland

Otsego

Wyoming

Niles

St. Joe

To learn more about your career opportunities, visit onstaffusa.com or call (269)-385-6292.