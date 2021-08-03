OnStaff Dollar Drive Thru event returns to feed hungry kids across West MI

Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes will be hosting their 10th annual OnStaff Dollar Drive-Thru on August 5 to collect donations that will help feed hungry children across West Michigan.
On average, 600 people receive food from Loaves & Fishes every day. The shelves are empty as soon as they can fill them. With just $1, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes can provide enough food for three meals.
They will be collecting donations at the following locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Traveler's Café & Pub (5225 Portage Rd, Portage)
- Panera on Westnedge (6278 S Westnedge, Portage)
- Old National Bank on Drake - near Costco (5003 Century, Kalamazoo)
- Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes (901 Portage St, Kalamazoo)
Online donations can be made at kzoolf.org or via Venmo: @kzoolf.