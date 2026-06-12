One-act opera gives slave narratives new life in Juneteenth performance

Juneteenth is June 19, a day commemorating when the last enslaved Black Americans learned of the Emancipation Proclamation two years after it was read. Face Off Theatre Company and AuthenticOpera Company are bringing new life from the works of slave narratives found in the Federal Writers' Project performed in the one-act opera, "Tangled Roots".

"Tangled Roots" celebrates the evolution of African American musical traditions including spirituals, spoken word, and contemporary hip-hop, created to be accessible and welcoming to all whether or not you are a fan of opera. All composers, musicians, and featured artists are alumni of Western Michigan University's school of music.

The opera will be performed at the Festival Playhouse at Kalamazoo College on June 19, where beginning at 6 P.M., audiences can engage in a community conversation with "Tangled Roots" performer Ed Genesis. The opera performance will begin at 7 P.M. The event is free to attend.

Ed and AuthenticOpera Company founder and artistic director Carmen Bell visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit authenticoperacompany.com for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok