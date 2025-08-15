Once Upon a Room decorates 100th pediatric hospital room!

A hospital stay is never easy, doubly so for children and their families. The non-profit Once Upon A Room aims to lift up the experience by decorating these young patient's rooms with things they enjoy, turning the stark-white walls into a more familiar space.

A volunteer-based organization, the Grand Rapids chapter of Once Upon A Room decorated their first room at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in February 2023. They recently decorated their 100th pediatric room at Mary Free Bed for a seven-year-old patient, Stella.

Stephanie Trexler, founder and chapter lead, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the milestone and how the community can get involved in transforming future rooms.

Visit onceuponaroom.org to learn more or sign up as a volunteer! You can also keep up with them on Facebook and Instagram.

