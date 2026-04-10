On your mark, get set, paddle: canoe racers prepare for Rogue River Gauntlet

Michigan's waterways are not just home to important state infrastructure, but also home to recreational activities that include canoeing, kayaking, and rowing. The Michigan Canoe Racing Association promotes marathon canoe racing across the state, where several races are held at a high level of competition across a variety of events throughout the year.

One of those events is the Rogue River Gauntlet, which will take place this year at the Rockford Dam on April 18 for the C2 race and April 19 for the C1 race. The canoe race leads up to the AuSable River Canoe Marathon in the second race of the Association's season, bringing professional athletes together for a day of canoe racing in the Rogue River.

The race begins at 10 A.M. on both days and is open to spectators. Rogue River Gauntlet race director Shayla Mead visited the Morning Mix to share more about the race's growth.

Visit miracing.com for more information including updates on future canoe races! You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok