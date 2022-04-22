On Tap & Uncorked coming to Muskegon Museum of Art

The Muskegon Museum of Art is bringing back its annual On Tap & Uncorked event after two years on hiatus.

A ticket includes admission to the event and 5 tokens for beer, wine, or cider samples, as well as, a full-size pretzel from the Village Baker. There will also be food trucks on sight for people to purchase delicious meals.

On Tap & Uncorked will take place at the Muskegon Museum of Art on April 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, $25 for MMA Members, and $35 at the door.

Get tickets on Eventbrite or the MMA Museum Store.