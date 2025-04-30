OMHC breaks barriers and stigma with FREE mental health fair

While conversations surrounding mental health are ever-growing, the need and accessibility for community resources remain high. For those in the BIPOC community, racial disparities prevent many from receiving the necessary care for their mental health.

Our Mental Health Collective (OMHC), a local non-profit whose mission is to empower BIPOC mental health clinicians, will host "Healing Together: A Mental Health & Wellness Fair," designed to uplift and support communities of Color.

The third annual event will be Saturday, May 3, from 12 to 5 P.M. at the Paul I Phillips Boys and Girls Club. BIPOC-led and BIPOC-serving vendors will be in attendance to educate and offer community resources for mental health access, and provide meaningful conversations. There will also be food, live music, and games for guests of all ages.

The event will also feature community conversations and breakout sessions, and end with a community-wide yoga session led by VSJ Fitness.

While the event is to benefit the BIPOC community, it is open to everyone in the community and free to attend.

For more information and ways to volunteer at the event, visit ourmhc.org.

