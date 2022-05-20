Olé to Molé Festival coming to Burton Heights neighborhood on May 21 & 22

Olé to Molé Festival is shining a light on the Burton Heights neighborhood and Mexican culture this weekend.

The event is happening Saturday and Sunday along the South Division corridor between Hall and 28th Street.

The restaurants will all be offering their own twist on a "mole" sauce, originating from Mexico. It typically includes a variety of chili peppers, nuts, and spices and is used as a marinade for chicken or other meats.

Here's a list of restaurants attendees can visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m:

• Agave Sports Lounge, 2053 Division Ave South

• El Globo, 2019 Division Ave South

• Las Rocas, 2106 Division Ave South

• La Vencedora, 1961 Division Ave South

• Los Dos Amigos, 1642 Division Ave South

• Mi Tierra, 2300 Division Ave South

• Restaurante Cancún, 2140 Division Ave South

• Tacos Yanga, 1338 Division Ave South

• Tres Mangos, 2023 Division Ave South

Learn more by visiting BurtonHeightsBA.com or facebook.com/BurtonHeightsBA.