Official Driving School prepares your teen to get behind the wheel

May is National Youth Traffic Safety Month. Summer is the busiest and most popular time to take Drivers Training, and Official Driving School wants to focus on preparedness, not just for teens, but for their parents as well as they get ready for this very important next step in their life.

It's extremely important that teens don’t skip formalized driver education. Insurance companies and government stats all agree that a teen is less likely to get into an accident or fatal car crash when they take a formalized driver education program. Teen driver education programs have proven to lessen teen fatalities in states by up to 30%.

Students must be 14 and 8 months to begin Segment 1 of Driver Education. as well as have a state-issued ID or birth certificate with them on day 1 of Segment 1.

Parents can be a role models to their children on safe and distraction-free driving. Driver Ed starts way before their kid turns 14 and 8 months. It starts with them riding as a passenger, and then they get behind the wheel.

Parents can also engage with their kids while driving:



Show them proper signaling

Have them call out buildings/ traffic signage/ street names

Get them comfortable with their city and surroundings to prepare them for getting behind the wheel

Put your phone on Do Not Disturb and avoid distractions such as navigation and changing music

Make a family commitment to be a better driver and avoid distracting devices while behind the wheel. Even make them sign an agreement!

Once parents are ready for teens to take Driver Education, call Official Driving School! They have in-person and virtual classes available in the area.

