Trino raised over $10,000 for the charity, Luc's Light. As promised, it's time to shave off his iconic mohawk! Todd and Michelle, hosts of the Fox 17 Morning Mix, had the honor to shave it off on live TV!
Off with his hair! Let's shave Trino's head!
In celebration of raising $10,000 for Luc's Light charity.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 14, 2023
