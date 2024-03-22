Ocean Pacific Log Home Restorations featured at Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

The Cottage and Lakefront Living expo encompasses what Western and Northern Michigan are all about. Summer is a time to make the days last, slow things down, and enjoy the simple pleasures of lake life.

A visual representation of this could be the log cabin, and if yours has been in the family for years and needs some TLC, Ocean Pacific Log Home Restorations is available to help with that. Sal Khan joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share more about what the business does, and what they'll be showcasing at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show at DeVos Place from March 22-24.

The show will feature dozens of West Michigan vendors devoted to the cottage lifestyle and lakefront living. From buying, building, renovating, and decorating a cottage, to docks, boats, seawalls, and lifts, they'll cover every aspect of life on the water.

The show will also feature seminars on rentals, building on the water, succession planning, searching for a vacation home, best practices for rentals, cottage decor, and more.

The show will also have a full-sized pickleball court where guests can try out the sport, a small beach area to build sculptures, yard games, and more.

Get a complete show schedule at GRCottageShow.com.