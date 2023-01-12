"Not a Real Enemy" shares the true story of a Jewish man's fight for freedom during the Holocaust

January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a time set aside to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate those who survived. However, it's also a time to remember and continue our push to fight antisemitism, racism, and other forms of intolerance.

Michigan author Robert Wolf is hoping to do that as he releases his new book about his family, "Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man's Fight for Freedom."

The book tells the remarkable true story of his family's history, following his Jewish parents and grandparents first living under the Nazis and then under the communist regime in Hungary. It explores the depths of his family, shares their experiences, and his father Ervin Wolf's quest for freedom.

From the Wolfs' comfortable upper-class life to imprisonment, daring escapes, tragic deaths, cloak-and-dagger adventures, and Ervin's final escape to freedom in the dead of night, "Not a Real Enemy" is a page-turning tale of suspense, tragedy, comedy, and ultimately, triumph.

"Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man's Fight for Freedom" is available at retailers and online including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.