NorthStar Care Community celebrates life's big moments in new campaign

Life is full of big moments, but often times, what can be perceived as "little" moments can become significant milestones in life. NorthStar Care Community's ongoing mission of providing not-for-profit hospice and palliative care aims to celebrate those big moments and initiate conversation and awareness around end-of-life-care in their newest campaign, "Life's Big Moments",

By having conversations with friends and family members, the hope is to remove misconceptions surrounding end-of-life-care and bring education and accessibility to the best care for each patient and family's needs.

Michelle sat down with NorthStar Care Community's Executive Vice President, Marcie Hillary, to discuss the importance of breaking down the stigma of end-of-life care conversations and the importance of recognizing how life's little moments may not be as little as one would think.

For more information, visit northstarcarecommunity.org. You can also connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

