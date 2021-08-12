North Kent Connect Rocks the Park on Sept. 16

Tickets are now on sale for North Kent Connect's fundraiser, Rock the Park.

North Kent Connect provides a variety of resources for families in West Michigan with basic needs and empowers them to financial independence. They offer a food pantry, a resource center, and other services.

Emceed by Sparta’s own funny man, Jeff “Spanky” Amlotte from Mamrelund Lutheran, the evening will feature hometown favorite band, Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys, for a full family-friendly concert.

Food trucks and local restaurants will be on-site for purchasing food and drinks.

North Kent Connect Rocks the Park will take place on Thursday, September 16 at Rogers Park in Sparta.

Tickets are $20 each.

Purchase tickets and learn more by visiting nkconnect.org, or contact Scott Christie at scott.christie@nkconnect.org, or (616) 866-3478, ext. 356.