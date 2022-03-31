Non-sugary Easter Basket gift ideas for the kids

Easter is approaching and while sugary treats are great, adding in some toys is a great idea.
Lifestyle expert Kylie Kaufman put together her favorite Easter Basket additions for all ages that will make the kids excited to play.
HABA Musical Eggs- $34.99
Ages: 2-4
- Add some music to your Easter celebration with HABA!
- Includes 5 rainbow-colored wooden eggs, each of which makes a different noise.
- Each egg measures 3” tall, perfectly sized for little hands to shake, twist, and bang together.
- A favorite in Montessori classrooms, musical eggs foster color recognition and auditory discovery.
Little Unicorn Outdoor Blanket- $85
- Little Unicorn’s Outdoor Blanket is the go-to for bringing everyone together outdoors.
- Water-resistant, the padded fabric is sized to fit up to 8 people making it perfect for camping, concerts, sporting events, picnics, and more.
- The Outdoor Blanket quickly folds into itself, creating a compact bag with a strap for easy transport.
- Available in a variety of prints, Little Unicorn’s designs are always hand-drawn.
WOWmazing Giant Bubble Concentrate Kit- $16.95
Ages: 6+
- Engage the whole family this Easter with giant bubbles from South Beach Bubbles
- South Beach Bubbles bubble wands create long, GIANT bubbles thanks to a 2-handle design.
- The WOWmazing Giant Bubble Concentrate is safe, environmentally friendly, non-toxic, biodegradable, and proudly made in the USA.
- This set includes 2 pouches of WOWmazing concentrate (enough to make hundreds of the biggest bubbles ever) and 8 magical sun-activated peel-and-stick stickers.
Fömilator Foam Blaster- $14.99
Ages: 8+
- Create an exciting Easter Basket with the Fömilator, the first-ever foam blaster!
- Jets out streams of thick, fluffy foam up to 15 feet, perfect for backyard play.
- Non-Toxic, Tear-Free Foam Formula requires no clean-up - foam dissolves on its own.