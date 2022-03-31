Watch
Non-sugary Easter Basket gift ideas for the kids

Easter Basket ideas for your little ones
Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 31, 2022
Easter is approaching and while sugary treats are great, adding in some toys is a great idea.

Lifestyle expert Kylie Kaufman put together her favorite Easter Basket additions for all ages that will make the kids excited to play.

HABA Musical Eggs- $34.99
Ages: 2-4

  • Add some music to your Easter celebration with HABA!
  • Includes 5 rainbow-colored wooden eggs, each of which makes a different noise.
  • Each egg measures 3” tall, perfectly sized for little hands to shake, twist, and bang together. 
  • A favorite in Montessori classrooms, musical eggs foster color recognition and auditory discovery.

Little Unicorn Outdoor Blanket- $85

  • Little Unicorn’s Outdoor Blanket is the go-to for bringing everyone together outdoors.
  • Water-resistant, the padded fabric is sized to fit up to 8 people making it perfect for camping, concerts, sporting events, picnics, and more. 
  • The Outdoor Blanket quickly folds into itself, creating a compact bag with a strap for easy transport. 
  • Available in a variety of prints, Little Unicorn’s designs are always hand-drawn. 

WOWmazing Giant Bubble Concentrate Kit- $16.95
Ages: 6+

  • Engage the whole family this Easter with giant bubbles from South Beach Bubbles
  • South Beach Bubbles bubble wands create long, GIANT bubbles thanks to a 2-handle design.
  • The WOWmazing Giant Bubble Concentrate is safe, environmentally friendly, non-toxic, biodegradable, and proudly made in the USA.
  • This set includes 2 pouches of WOWmazing concentrate (enough to make hundreds of the biggest bubbles ever) and 8 magical sun-activated peel-and-stick stickers. 

Fömilator Foam Blaster- $14.99
Ages: 8+

  • Create an exciting Easter Basket with the Fömilator, the first-ever foam blaster!
  • Jets out streams of thick, fluffy foam up to 15 feet,  perfect for backyard play.
  • Non-Toxic, Tear-Free Foam Formula requires no clean-up - foam dissolves on its own.
