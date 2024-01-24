Non-Candy Valentine Ideas That Are Still Sweet For the Kids

Winter may be in full swing, but everyone's hearts are starting to get a little warmer as we get closer to Valentine's Day. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, shows you some of the cutest and sweetest gifts for the little ones in your life.

Cinnamon Bear-

Where to Buy: amazon.com

Scentco’s Cinnamon Bear is ultra soft, fuzzy, cuddly, and has an amazing Cinnamon Bun scent.

Sweetheart Smencils –

Where to Buy: amazon.com

The Sweetheart Smencils® 5-Pack includes 5 of our gourmet scented pencils that are made from 100% recycled newspapers.

Strawberry Sketch & Sniff Sketch Pad-

Where to Buy: amazon.com

Sketch and Sniff Sketch Pads are spiral bound sketchpads with gourmet scented covers. Each sketch pad contains 80 blank pages and comes with a matching Smencil.

Old World Christmas Ornaments-

Where to Buy: oldworldchristmas.com

The glass ornaments make a perfect gift or keepsake for that special person.

Warm Pals-

Where to Buy: Warm Pals | Availableon Amazon

Warm Pals are irresistibly cute stuffed animals for comfort. Warm them up in the microwave and your baby or toddler will enjoy instant comfort with this plush toy.

Kyte Baby-

Where to buy: kytebaby.com

Long Sleeve Pajamas & Zippered Romper in Cloud Rainbow

Adorable pajamas made of 97% Bamboo Rayon, 3% Spandex. The bamboo fabric makes it buttery soft & hypoallergenic.