Noble Twist Taphouse celebrates first birthday with $5 pints of Helles Lager

Noble Twist Taphouse was founded by Wes Noble and Brooks Twist. Having previous experience in the craft beverage scene at Founders and Brewery Vivant, Noble Twist Taphouse focuses on custom-crafted beers and New Haven-style pizza.

The taphouse, located at 248 Culver St in Saugatuck, is celebrating its first birthday with an all-day community celebration featuring $5 pints of Noble Twist's Helles Lager all day and a special cake cutting from Saugatuck Mayor Holly Anderson at 2 P.M.

Noble Twist will also match customer donations up to $1,000 with all proceeds going towards Sunset Park renovations.

The festivities begin at 11 A.M. on Saturday, June 27. Brooks visited the Morning Mix to talk about the business' growth within the past year!

Visit nobletwist.com for more information.

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