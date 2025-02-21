No Sugar Baker, Jayne Jones, shares her recipe for White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake

Too much sugar is bad for the body, but it may come as a shock to find out how much sugar is in a lot of food. Ketchup alone has nearly 25 percent sugar in it.

Jayne Jones has a sweet tooth, and sugar was a part of her life until she was diagnosed with diabetes. Jayne has since transformed her love for baking into a mission to help people with diabetes—and anyone who wants to enjoy delicious treats—by creating irresistible, sugar-free baked goods.

Jayne joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to showcase how to make one of her favorite sugar-free recipes, a white chocolate raspberry bundt cake.

No Sugar Baker’s The Showstopper White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt

Cake Ingredients:



1 Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix (Pillsbury Has the Best!)

1 Sugar Free White Chocolate Instant Pudding Mix (About 4 Oz.)

1 C. Sour Cream

4 Eggs

½ C. Water

½ C. Oil

2 C. Sugar Free White Chocolate Chips

1 C. Sugar Free Raspberry Preserves

Frosting Ingredients:



8 Oz. Cream Cheese (Room Temperature)

½ C. Butter

3 C. Erythritol Confectioners

½ - ¾ C. Heavy Whipping Cream (Possibly More If Too Thick!)

1 T. Vanilla

Directions:

1. Spray a Bundt pan and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for cake except the white chocolate chips and raspberry preserves.

3. When well blended, fold in chocolate chips.

4. Pour 1/3 batter into pan and add 4 dollops of the raspberry preserves on top of batter. Swirl the preserves.

5. Next, add another layer of 1/3 of cake batter.

6. Repeat preserves process.

7. Add final layer of batter. Bake at 350 for 50 minutes.

8. Let cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan.

9. Let cool.

10. When ready to eat, beat together all frosting ingredients and frost away! Don’t worry about perfection, anything goes!

To find more recipes, visit nosugarbaker.com.

