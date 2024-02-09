No snow? Snow problem! There's still plenty of outdoor fun to be had in Gaylord

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The holidays may be over, but there is still plenty of unpredictable weather to be had in Michigan. Whether there's hardly any snow on the ground, or there's suddenly a massive snow storm blanketing Michigan's beautiful landscape, there are plenty of outdoor activities to do in Gaylord.

Even when the snow is lacking for sports like skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling, hikers can still enjoy the miles and miles of Gaylord's hiking trails. There are also opportunities to try non-traditional winter sports like winter water rafting on one of Gaylord's many bodies of water.

Plus, if the weather is cold enough, the ski resorts can make their snow for downhill skiing and tubing.

Then those who consider themselves more as snow bunnies can sit nice and cozy among one of many restaurants and businesses in downtown Gaylord.

Learn more about these activities and other events going on in the area by visiting gaylordmichigan.net or calling 800-345-8621.