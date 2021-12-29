No plans for NYE? Enjoy New Year's Eve Dinner at the Hill

End 2021 with a delicious meal and good company attending the New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Hill.

Dinner for two includes an appetizer to share, a choice of soup or salad, and an entrée for $99. A single guest's price is $59. As a special treat, guests will also receive a complimentary bottle of Sparkling Demi-Sec to enjoy at home and ring in the New Year.

Cocktails and desserts are not included in this staple price.

Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant is located at185 Mt. Tabor Road in Buchanan.

Reservations are required, and they will be accepting them for the 4-9 p.m. time slot.

Learn more and take a look at the menu by visiting taborhill.com/event/nyedinner2021 or call (269)-422-1161.