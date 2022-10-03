No Place Like Home Red Shoe Gala raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan

There's no place like home, so when the unspeakable happens and families have to travel extremely long distances to give their child the best healthcare, the toll of figuring out living arrangements is too much. Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan provide these families with a place to stay that feels like home, so all they need to worry about is their child.

Families can take advantage of this service at no cost to them, but RMHC can't do this alone. Help RMHC West Michigan raise funds so they can continue to provide care and comfort to families when they need it most by joining their annual fundraiser, The Red Shoe Gala.

The night will include a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and dessert at 7 p.m.

General tickets are $200 per person. All funds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan.

The No Place Like Home Red Shoe Gala will take place on October 20 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

To purchase tickets or to get more information on the gala, visit Eventbrite.