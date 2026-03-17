No More Sidelines' annual gala returns to benefit athletes with disabilities

No More Sidelines has been providing opportunities for children and young adults with special needs to play sports year-round, removing them from the sidelines and placing them in the field. These sporting opportunities are provided to athletes free of charge with equipment and uniforms provided at the beginning of each sporting season.

While removing financial barriers is an additional help to No More Sidelines' athletes and families, the organization's "Set The Stage Gala" brings the community together to raise money to continue providing these programs, where athletes not only are able to play sports, but foster friendships and socialization. This year's gala, now in its 18th year, will be held Saturday, March 21 from 5 P.M. to 11 P.M. at the Folkert Community Hub in Norton Shores.

This year's event is a Roaring 20s theme, where attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion and enjoy casino-themed games, strolling bites, as well as live and silent auctions. Tickets start at $60.

Cyndi Blair, Executive Director of No More Sidelines, and Andy O'Riley, No More Sidelines Ambassador, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth.

Visit nomoresidelines.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok