Nitro Circus showcases daredevils on bikes, scooters, and more at LMCU Ballpark on Sept. 1

Daredevils, thrill seekers, lunatics, and other stunt-defying words will go through the minds of audiences who go see performances at the Nitro Circus Good Bad and Rad Tour.

Four-time Nitro World Games Champion Ryan Williams joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about what audiences can expect at the extreme show. Williams is the only athlete to have titles in Scooter and BMX, which he will ride both in the show. Williams also rides contraptions like the La-Z-Boy lounger down the Giganta Ramp, along with other athletes riding a boogie board, a mini VW bus, and more.

Williams has won three consecutive X Games BMX Best Trick gold medals, and this July won the brand new BMX MegaPark discipline he’s well-known for landing never-been-done tricks and may do one at Nitro Circus Tour

Come to LMCU Ballpark to see Williams and other talented riders at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at NitroCircus.com.