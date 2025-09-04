NIA Centre and Gazelle Sports to host shoe distribution event

NIA Center focuses on cultural arts, health awareness, and entrepreneurship and wealth building for underserved communities, communities of color, and broader community as a whole.

NIA Center are partnering with Gazelle Sports to give away 600 athletic shoes to community members who need them. The giveaway will take place September 20 at Pleasant Park in Grand Rapids. The event will last from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. and is free to attend.

In addition to the giveaway, presentations on physical fitness and healthy eating will take place. West Michigan native and former United States Olympian Tia Brooks-Wannemacher will be the main speaker at the event.

There will also be food and beverage vendors, local running and walking opportunities, and soul music.

Robert Upton, Jr., Board Chair for NIA Centre, along with Yves Capitaine, Jr., Community Manager for Gazelle Sports, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and impact of the partnership.

Visit niacentre.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok