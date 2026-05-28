Newaygo County Pride returns for fourth year of celebration and inclusivity

June is Pride Month, a time for increased celebration and education to those in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, where support and inclusion are held in a safe and welcoming environment. In Newaygo County, the fourth annual Pride Festival takes place Saturday, May 30 at Brooks Park from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Attendees will enjoy food trucks and visit local vendors and artisans, as well as listen to live music and performances. A drag show will be performed by Dee Dee Chaunté, who is also serving as the festival host. Comedian Alfons Mueller will bring a stand-up performance at 1:15 P.M.

A kids area will also be present, where families can enjoy face painting and family-friendly activities.

Newaygo County Pride is free to attend and open to all.

Dee Dee and Newaygo County Pride board member Brittany Beckman sat down with Michelle to share more about the event's growth over the years and what attendees can expect this year.

Visit newaygopride.org for more information.

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