New waterpark deals and shows coming to Soaring Eagle Properties

Mt Pleasant is an easy drive from the Greater Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo area, where travelers will find the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, as well as their waterpark. Check out all the fun events coming up at their properties.

During the month of December, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel will be celebrating Holly Jolly Dayz! There's so much going on, but a few highlights include a visit with Santa and reindeer, crystal engraving, a hot cocoa bar, and a DJ dance party.

Have breakfast with Santa on December 11 and 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Family Restaurant. It's just $20 for adults, and children 12 and under eat for $12. The buffet includes an omelet station, biscuits and gravy, bagels with cream cheese, and so much more.

On December 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Family restaurant, join the Grinch and enjoy some Grinch pancakes topped with green whipped cream and sprinkles. It'll of course be served with hot chocolate. The platter is just $11 for adults, and children under 12 eat for $8. Reservations for the restaurant are recommended.

Is school canceled due to the weather? If road conditions allow, treat the kids to a day at the water park for only $10 per kid. Children 3 and under get in for free. Call (989)-817-4801 to check availability prior to arrival, and be sure to mention the snow pass rate.

Don't forget about the College Student Day Pass Special! Students just need to show their college ID, and they can enjoy the water park for just $12 on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Just added at the casino and resort, Larry the Cable Guy is coming to Mt. Pleasant on March 10. He's a multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard Award winner, and one of the top comedians in the country. Larry's road to stardom included the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which grossed more than $15 million. Tickets are now on sale.

Also coming to the casino, Kane Brown will be bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to the outdoor stage on August 3, 2023. He's known for blending hip-hop with R&B, and for his collaborations with other artists including Khalid and Mashmello. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale on December 17.

Find more details on all these events and more by heading to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or soaringeaglecasino.com.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle properties.