New photography space to bring creatives together

A small idea can turn into something bigger and everlasting. Much like the small yet mighty mustard seed, Mustard Seede Studio invites creators into their space for accessibility, collaboration, workshops, and resources.

Founded by photographer Brianna Kilgore, the photography studio encourages individuals of all skill levels to utilize the space. Amenities include natural light, exposed brick, wood flooring, an accent wall, and more.

Brianna sat down with Michelle to discuss the recent grand opening (or grand blooming!), the impact of being a Black, woman-owned business, and what the community can look forward to in this space.

Mustard Seede Studio is located at 1101 Godfrey Ave SW in Grand Rapids.

Visit mustardseedestudio.com for more information, or send them an Email at themustardseedestudio@gmail.com.

