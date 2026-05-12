New online community for moms offers community, comfort, and connection

A new online community has officially launched, designed to provide a space for mothers to connect with others and reconnect with themselves.

"Choosing Her Collective" provides different tiers of membership where members can participate in live conversations with other moms, work on self-reflection through journaling, support locally-owned, woman-owned businesses, explore new hobbies, and more. Additional membership perks include access to book and fitness clubs, real-life meetups, guest speakers, and live gatherings in a group setting.

Participants have three different membership tiers to choose from:



Choosing Her - $14.99 per month

Becoming Her - $34.99 per month

Embodying Her - $49.99 per month

Choosing Her Collective is offering a 50% off discount for the first two months of membership with the promo code Fox19 at checkout.

Co-Founders Brittany McKinnis and Christina Preston visited the Morning Mix to share more about the community.

Visit choosinghercollective.com for more information and to sign up. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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