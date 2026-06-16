New nonprofit provides food and hygiene essentials in neighborhood pantries

Shame Free Collective is a West Michigan nonprofit that combats food insecurity in local neighborhoods. Combining the accessibility similar to a food pantry with compact size of a Little Free Library, the Collective has been building and distributing Shame Free Pantries, supporting community members who need access to food and hygiene essentials without shame or barriers.

Each pantry is built from one-sheet designs and are weather-resistant, placed in neighborhood locations to be stocked by neighbors. Individuals and businesses can support the pantries a step further by directly donating to the Collective, helping to supply materials needed for building and planting pantries, as well as provide sponsorship opportunities for the chance of your business's name and logo on a plaque outside one of the pantries.

Since March, 15 pantries have been installed across West Michigan with more to be placed. Alyssa Mae, founder of Shame Free Collective, joined Michelle on the AllSeasons patio to talk about the Collective and how the community can get involved.

Visit Shame Free Collective's LinkTree, which provides a pantry location map, ways to donate, and more information.

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