New non-profit, "Pawsitive Healing," to host Spring Rescue Bash

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Imagine a place where children and animals can bond, heal, and grow under the supervision and guidance of professionals. That is the mission of West Michigan's new non-profit, "Pawsitive Healing".

They just received their non-profit status in December and are looking to build a physical sanctuary space through fundraising, which will allow for more resources that go towards their mission.

Pawsitive Healing will host a Spring Rescue Bash on April 26 and 27, allowing community members to learn the benefits of animal therapy. Vendors, businesses, and other non-profits will also be present.

While admission is free, donations are encouraged, with the proceeds going toward building Pawsitive Healing's physical sanctuary space.

The event will be held at Centennial Park in Holland from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

For more information on Pawsitive Healing, or are interested in volunteering at the event, contact pawsitivehealingsanctuary@gmail.com. They are also on Facebook and Instagram.

