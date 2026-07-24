New indie film showcases power of unity and connection within Grand Rapids

GR A250 is Grand Rapids concurring celebration of America 250 and the city's 175th birthday, with many events scheduled throughout the year that reflect on history while looking forward to the future. One of these community events and projects is the short film "The Rhythm of Belonging".

"The Rhythm of Belonging" chronicles the spirit of the Grand Rapids community through various groups and connections, showcasing the power of in-person belonging and routines and rhythms that come from socialization. The film will be premiering as part of Studio Park's "Join a Club Film Night", scheduled for November 2 with doors opening at 6 P.M.

Tickets are just $10 for this premiere, but space is limited. Hugh Ingalls, Co-Owner and Founder of Ingalls Pictures, and Frey Foundation chair and GR A250 Committee Member Tripp Frey visited the Morning Mix to talk about the film.

Visit celebrationcinema.com for updates on the film and to purchase tickets.

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