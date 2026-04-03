New Growth Project's annual fundraiser event to benefit adults with disabilities

New Growth Project provides career opportunities for individuals with disabilities in a farm setting, providing nutritious, locally-grown food for the community. In Kent County alone, nearly 68% of adults with disabilities are unemployed, and New Growth Project not only provides new growth in employment, but in healthy food growth without using pesticides or added chemicals.

Food is provided to local pantries, and volunteers and customers develop a deeper understanding of adults with intellectual and cognitive disabilities while New Growth Project employees feel a sense of belonging.

The organization will hold their fundraiser, "Farm Social: A Night at the Museum" on Friday, April 17 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Attendees are invited to explore interactive exhibits, eat local food and drinks, and learn more about the impact of local, inclusive employment.

All event proceeds will benefit New Growth Project, with hopes of building a new greenhouse and processing kitchen, as well as continue to provide resources to their staff and serve more disabled adults in the West Michigan community.

The Farm Social begins at 6:30 P.M. and tickets are $100 per person.

New Growth Project co-founders and directors of community engagement and programming and operations Christine O'Driscoll and Carly VanDuinen visited the Morning Mix to talk about the organization's impact.

Visit thenewgrowthproject.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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