New Grand Rapids cat shelter giving felines a second chance at a happy life

A new volunteer-run startup cat rescue in West Michigan is renovating a vacant space and transform it into an adoption center in Grand Rapids, and they're seeking help from the community through GoFundMe.

Second Chance Cats of West Michigan is a new community effort to give felines the ability to live a full, healthy life in a new home. The shelter focuses on cats most in need- abandoned or at risk of euthanasia due to space constraints or behavior- collaborating with other rescues in the community to put the cats in the care of safe, loving families.

As a foster-based rescue, the adoption center is a place for cats that are fully vetted and ready for their forever homes. They'll host other rescues and have events where people can come hang out with the cats and/or choose to adopt one.

As a nonprofit, Second Chance Cats rely on generous donations from the community to keep their facility running. They're working hard to renovate the adoption center to get it ready for the kitties as well as rescue and vet cats.

Second Chance Cats of West Michigan will be located at 1120 Knapp Street in Suite B.

To learn more about the rescue and to see what cats are available for adoption, visit sccatswm.org. They can also be contacted at info@sccatswm.org.